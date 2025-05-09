What do Pope Leo XIV's social media posts reveal about what he thinks of Trump and Vance?

Vatican City - Pope Leo XIV shared articles criticizing President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on social media, particularly on issues of migration , months before his election as the first pontiff from the US.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV delivers the "Urbi et Orbi" message from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on May 8, 2025. © REUTERS

In February, the then-Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost reposted on X a headline and a link to an essay saying Vance was "wrong" to quote Catholic doctrine to support Washington's cancellation of foreign aid.

The Vatican confirmed Thursday the account was genuine and belonged to the Chicago-born Prevost.

The article took issue with Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019 and argued that Christians should love their family first before prioritizing the rest of the world.

"JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," said the headline reposted on Prevost's account, along with a link to the story by the National Catholic Reporter.

After becoming vice president, Vance justified the cancellation of nearly all US foreign assistance by quoting 12th-century theologian Thomas Aquinas's concept of "ordo amoris," or "order of love."

The late pope Francis, in a letter soon afterward to US bishops, said that "true ordo amoris" involved building "a fraternity open to all, without exception."

A few days later Prevost posted the headline and link of another article about Vance's doctrinal arguments, which referred to Francis' criticisms of Trump's mass deportations of migrants.

