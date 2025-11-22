Bolivia says US Drug Enforcement Administration will return to the country after getting expelled

Bolivia - Bolivia 's brand-new narcotics czar, Ernesto Justiniano, told AFP Friday the US Drug Enforcement Administration, expelled in 2008, will be returning to bolster the South American country's anti-cocaine campaigns.

Bolivia's Vice Minister of Civil Defense and Anti-Drug Czar Ernesto Justiniano Urenda speaks during an interview in La Paz on November 21, 2025. © AIZAR RALDES / AFP

Justiniano is part of the new administration of President Rodrigo Paz, a pro-business conservative who took office on November 8 after two decades of leftist rule.

Paz (58) is aiming for a sharp political, economic, social, and diplomatic shift away from the policies of the country's leftist leaders.

In an interview with AFP Friday, Justiniano said "there is a political commitment" for the DEA to return to Bolivia, where he said cocaine production has spiraled out of control.

"International cooperation is fundamental," he added. "We will no longer be an isolated country, a country that is self-absorbed and acts solely out of political necessity."

The new government has set for itself the tasks of eradicating coca leaves – the raw material for cocaine production – and going after drug cartels.

According to United Nations data, Bolivia is the world's third-largest producer of coca and cocaine, after Colombia and Peru.

Ties with the US were severed under former socialist leader Evo Morales, in office from 2006 to 2019.

Bolivia took a sharp turn to the left under Morales, nationalizing energy resources and making alliances with China, Russia, and fellow leftists in Cuba, Venezuela, and elsewhere in Latin America.

In 2008, Morales expelled the US ambassador and DEA officials, accusing them of interference in Bolivia's affairs. USAID officials followed in 2013.

Washington expelled Bolivia's ambassador in retaliation, and the envoys were never replaced.

Paz, an economist-turned-senator, vowed the day after his election victory to renew ties with Washington.