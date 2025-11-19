UN adopts traditional – yet often ignored – Olympics truce ahead of 2026 games

New York, New York - UN member states adopted a resolution Wednesday urging international conflicts be paused during the Olympics – an ideal embraced in principle every two years and regularly ignored.

Modeled on a millennia-old Greek tradition, the Olympic Truce has been introduced at the UN biennially since 1993 by the host country of the next edition of the Olympic Games.

In theory, for the upcoming Winter Games in Italy, it would be observed seven days before the February 6 start of the Olympics until seven days after the March 15 conclusion of the Paralympics.

Russia and Ukraine traded barbs on the floor of the General Assembly before adoption of the non-binding resolution, "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal," which passed by unanimous consent.

Maksim Kuzevich, identified as an expert by Russia's UN mission, praised the International Paralympic Committee's surprise lifting in September of the partial suspension imposed on Russia and Belarus following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

He called it "a very positive sign" for athletes "unjustly deprived due to the political situation."

Ukraine's envoy, Dmytro Tymoshenko, said Russia and Belarus must remain barred from world sport "until Russia ends its barbaric war of aggression against Ukraine."