Canada PM Mark Carney announces meeting with Trump over tariff war

Montreal, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet President Donald Trump in Washington next week for talks on a trade war that is hammering Canada's economy, Carney's office said Friday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (r.) will head to the US next week to meet with President Donald Trump. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Canada has not yet reached a broad trade deal with the Trump administration, unlike other major US trading partners, including the European Union.

So far, Trump has maintained tariff exemptions on all goods compliant with an existing pact – the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) – agreed during Trump's first term.

Carney's office reiterated Friday that the preservation of that deal means Canada "has the lowest average tariff rate of any American trading partner, with 85% of Canada's trade with the US being tariff-free."

But the president's global, sector-specific tariffs – primarily those targeting autos, steel, and aluminum – have hit Canada hard.

Those sectors have faced job losses and forced Carney's Liberal government to announce billions of dollars in support for the struggling industries.

USMCA revision talks are scheduled for next year, and Carney has said his team is focused on preserving a good deal for Canada, which also benefits the US and Mexico.