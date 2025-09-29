Carney accused of capitulating to Trump after Canada pulls U-turn on counter-tariffs

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's government removed more counter-tariffs on US goods than initially expected, contradicting prior claims made by Ottawa.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's government quietly removed a number of counter-tariffs on the US. © AFP/Gints Ivuskans

An orders-in-council document published online by the Canadian Government revealed that most of Carney's counter-tariffs have now been quietly dropped.

According to the documents, all Canadian retaliatory tariffs were removed last month, except for levies on steel, aluminum, and the car industry.

In August, Carney committed to removing counter-tariffs on US goods and services that are covered by the Canada-United States-Mexico free trade agreement.

The documents reveal, however, that even products that are non-compliant with the agreement are currently being exempted from tariffs.

Critics have pointed out that this move went far beyond Carney's commitment in August that Canada would align with President Donald Trump's tariff regime.

"The way the Prime Minister appeared to announce this was to be more by way of matching what the US is doing to Canada," William Pellerin, an international trade lawyer, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

A spokesperson for Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne told CBC that the Carney government's main goal is to negotiate "a good deal that protects Canadian workers and industries, advances Canada's economic priorities and puts our industrial might to good use."