Canada's Carney bets big on budget – with government survival on the line
Ottawa, Canada - Canada's parliament is poised to vote Monday on the budget proposed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who opted to double the G7 country's deficit to kickstart the economy – a risky move that could upend his minority government.
The Liberal prime minister, who was elected to a full term in April to stare down US President Donald Trump and its protectionist tariffs, must win support from two opposition lawmakers – or get abstentions – to see his budget adopted.
If the budget is voted down, it would trigger early elections.
Ahead of the vote, Canada's political parties were still negotiating, with no clear picture of the outcome.
Carney, a former central bank chief for Britain and Canada, said his draft budget – which centers on giant infrastructure projects for America's vast northern neighbor – was a "bold response" to global economic turmoil and US trade measures.
"Now is not the time to be cautious, because fortune favors the bold," Carney said last week. "It is a time to get big things done for Canadians, and get them done fast."
The policies of the Trump administration, which has imposed sweeping tariffs on Ottawa and cut off bilateral trade negotiations, have hit Canada hard, driving up unemployment and putting pressure on the auto, aluminum, and steel industries.
Carney said estimates indicated that "US tariffs and the associated uncertainty will cost Canadians around 1.8% of our GDP."
Will Canada's Liberals get the votes to pass the proposed budget?
Conservatives and other opposition parties have sharply criticized the proposed 2025-26 spending plan, which would see Canada's deficit nearly double from last year, reaching Can$78.3 billion (US$55.5 billion).
The Conservatives, who hold 144 seats, have said they will vote against the budget.
The Bloc Quebecois, which promotes independence for the French-speaking province, has 22 seats. It called the proposal "a Liberal deficit with Conservative ideas."
The leftist New Democratic Party, which has seven MPs, often has backed minority Liberal governments, but had not yet announced at midday Sunday how it would vote.
Interim party leader Don Davies said Carney's proposal "fails to meet the moment."
If the Liberals – with 170 seats out of 343 – cannot win two lawmakers over to their side, abstentions could help them win the vote.
Polls show that a majority of Canadians do not want new elections so soon after the last round – a fact the parties will surely keep in mind.
Cover photo: REUTERS