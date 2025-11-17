Canada's Carney bets big on budget – with government survival on the line

Ottawa, Canada - Canada 's parliament is poised to vote Monday on the budget proposed by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who opted to double the G7 country's deficit to kickstart the economy – a risky move that could upend his minority government.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney is fighting for support in the parliament for his proposed budget. © REUTERS

The Liberal prime minister, who was elected to a full term in April to stare down US President Donald Trump and its protectionist tariffs, must win support from two opposition lawmakers – or get abstentions – to see his budget adopted.

If the budget is voted down, it would trigger early elections.

Ahead of the vote, Canada's political parties were still negotiating, with no clear picture of the outcome.

Carney, a former central bank chief for Britain and Canada, said his draft budget – which centers on giant infrastructure projects for America's vast northern neighbor – was a "bold response" to global economic turmoil and US trade measures.

"Now is not the time to be cautious, because fortune favors the bold," Carney said last week. "It is a time to get big things done for Canadians, and get them done fast."

The policies of the Trump administration, which has imposed sweeping tariffs on Ottawa and cut off bilateral trade negotiations, have hit Canada hard, driving up unemployment and putting pressure on the auto, aluminum, and steel industries.

Carney said estimates indicated that "US tariffs and the associated uncertainty will cost Canadians around 1.8% of our GDP."