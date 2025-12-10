Canada seeks to poach US talent turned away by Trump's pricey visas with massive new intiative

Ottawa, Canada - The Canadian government launched a $1.7 billion initiative designed to poach US talent that has been turned off by President Donald Trump's new $100,000 H-1B visa program.

Canada launched a $1.7 billion initiative to attract talent that was turned off by President Donald Trump's $100,000 H-1B visas. © IMAGO/Zoonar

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government on Tuesday announced that it will invest $1.7 billion over 12 years to recruit and support more than 1,000 workers in world-leading and critical industries, including science and health.

The move is likely to attract many of the workers who want to avoid the US as a result of the Trump administration's new restrictions on high-skilled workers.

Canada's new initiative will offer $1 billion in funds for world-leading researchers, $120 million for early career researchers, $400 million for infrastructure research, and an additional $133.6 million for training.

"In an era of intense global competition and rapid technological change, Canada is committed to fostering excellence in its research ecosystem," a statement from the Canadian government read.

"By attracting world-leading talent, Canada aims to drive innovation, strengthen strategic industries, and safeguard its long-term economic security and competitiveness."

The US' H-1B visa system is at no point mentioned in the initiative's documentation, but it is expected that the scheme will poach many skilled workers who would have otherwise made their way to the US.

This is largely due to Trump's decision in September to hike the fee for H-1B visas to $100,000 in an attempt to incentivize companies to hire US citizens.

"By attracting the top minds from around the world... the Government of Canada is building the kind of scientific and academic powerhouse that drives the strongest economy in the G7," said Canadian Minister of Industry Mélanie Joly.