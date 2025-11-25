Canada's Carney snaps back at questions about contact with Trump ahead of potential DC trip

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is weighing up a trip to Washington DC next week to attend the draw for the FIFA World Cup, despite ongoing tension with President Donald Trump 's administration.

A spokesperson for Carney on Monday said that he's thinking about attending the draw, which will determine the group-stage matches for next year's FIFA World Cup, on December 5 at the Kennedy Centre.

Canada, the US and Mexico are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, which various games taking place in football stadiums across North America.

The potential trip would give Carney an opportunity to meet Trump, with whom he has fallen out in recent weeks.

It would be the first time they have spoken since the two met in South Korea in October. The meeting saw Carney apologize to Trump for an ad that sent the US side into meltdown.

Invoking former President Ronald Reagan, the ad pushed by the government of Ontario was highly critical of Trump's tariff regime. In response, Trump had severed trade talks with Canada and imposed addition tariffs.

When asked about it at the end of a trip to Johannesburg for the G20 conference, Carney seemed to distance himself from the incident, claiming that he's been too busy to re-engage.

"We've had discussions. I've been busy," Carney said when asked by reporters whether his government was in communication with Washington.

"We're busy, he's got other things to do, and we'll re-engage when it's appropriate," he insisted. "Who cares?... I spoke to him. I'll speak to him again when it matters."