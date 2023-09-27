Canada's speaker of parliament quits after Ukrainian Nazi scandal

Ottawa, Canada - The speaker of Canada 's parliament resigned on Tuesday, days after publicly celebrating a Ukrainian veteran who fought for the Nazis during World War II.

Anthony Rota (l.) resigned as speaker of Canada's parliament after he hailed Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka as a "hero." © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

During a visit to parliament by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky last week, Anthony Rota hailed an elderly Ukrainian immigrant from his district as a hero, prompting a standing ovation.



But Rota has faced growing pressure to resign after it was revealed that the 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka had served in a Nazi-linked military unit.

The 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS was "a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well-documented," according to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

"It is with a heavy heart that I rise to inform members of my resignation as Speaker of the House of Commons," Rota told lawmakers from the parliamentary floor.

He expressed his "profound regret for [his] error" and the pain he caused to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world.