Canada promises response to increased US tariffs if no trade deal is reached

Ottawa, Canada - Canada will "adjust" its 25% counter tariffs on US steel and aluminum in response to a doubling of US levies if a bilateral trade deal is not reached within 30 days, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday.

"Canada will adjust its existing counter tariffs on US steel and aluminum products on the 21st of July, at the end of that 30-day period," he said.

Carney also announced a raft of measures to support the Canadian steel and aluminum sectors facing 50% US tariffs, including procurement rules that favor domestic suppliers and anti-dumping measures.

Canada is the largest supplier of foreign steel and aluminum to the US, and Carney earlier this month had denounced the doubling of US tariffs on Canadian imports of steel and aluminum, calling them "unjustified" and "illegal."

At the same time, Canada and the US launched "intensive discussions" to rewrite Canada-US trade relations.

G7 leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Monday pushed US President Donald Trump to back away from his punishing trade war.

After Carney and Trump met on the sidelines of the summit, the Canadian government indicated the two sides could reach a trade deal within the next 30 days. The talks are ongoing.