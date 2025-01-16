Canada's Trudeau comes out swinging in response to Trump trade war threats
Ottawa, Canada - Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to hit back hard if US President-elect Donald Trump's follows through on his vow to impose massive trade tarrifs.
Trudeau joined with regional leaders in Canada on Wednesday to discuss options on how to respond if Trump goes ahead with a proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods and services.
More than $1 billion has been earmarked for further militarizing the border between the two nations, purportedly to deal with the trafficking of drugs and people.
This came in response to Trump's threats to impose heavy tariffs on Canada, which drew a firm response from Trudeau on Wednesday.
"If the US administration chooses to still implement tariffs, we will respond purposefully, forcefully, resolutely," Trudeau said in a statement.
"Everything is on the table as potential responses."
Trudeau to introduce retaliatory tariffs on the US
A source told the AFP that Canada intends to impose its own set of tariffs on American-made goods including steel, ceramics, and glassware.
Trudeau resigned last week amid internal struggles within his left-wing Liberal Party. He said that he will step down as party leader and Prime Minister once the party decides on his replacement.
Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith expressed opposition to Trudeau's response, citing concerns that disruptions to oil sales could have dramatic consequences on her province's economy.
"Alberta will simply not agree to export tariffs on our energy or other products, nor do we support a ban on exports of these same products," she said in a post on X.
Cover photo: AFP/Nicholas Kamm