Canada's Trudeau comes out swinging in response to Trump trade war threats

Ottawa, Canada - Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau threatened to hit back hard if US President-elect Donald Trump's follows through on his vow to impose massive trade tarrifs.

Trudeau has threatened to respond forcefully if Trump goes ahead with 25% tariffs against Canada. © AFP/Nicholas Kamm

Trudeau joined with regional leaders in Canada on Wednesday to discuss options on how to respond if Trump goes ahead with a proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods and services.

More than $1 billion has been earmarked for further militarizing the border between the two nations, purportedly to deal with the trafficking of drugs and people.

This came in response to Trump's threats to impose heavy tariffs on Canada, which drew a firm response from Trudeau on Wednesday.

"If the US administration chooses to still implement tariffs, we will respond purposefully, forcefully, resolutely," Trudeau said in a statement.

"Everything is on the table as potential responses."