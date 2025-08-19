Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre seals parliamentary comeback

Camrose, Canada - Canada 's Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre looked set Tuesday to return to parliament, four months after losing his seat in a humiliating general election defeat.

Canada's federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre takes the podium after winning a by-election in Alberta's Battle River-Crowfoot riding, after he lost his long-held Ottawa constituency in the general election, in Camrose, Alberta, on August 18, 2025. © REUTERS

Poilievre had been on track to become prime minister in April's elections until US President Donald Trump's return to power upended Canadian politics with talk of annexing his northern neighbor.

Poilievre's Conservatives blew a massive polling lead as voters backed the new Liberal leader, Mark Carney – now prime minister – to confront Trump.

In an added blow, Poilievre lost to a Liberal in his own constituency, an Ottawa-area district he had represented for two decades.

He vowed to stay on as the Conservative party head, but needed a seat in parliament before he could return as leader of the opposition.

The MP for Battle River-Crowfoot – a rural district in the western province of Alberta where Conservatives dominate – offered to step down so Poilievre could run for his seat.

National media projected a handsome victory for Poilievre – the favorite – soon after polls closed Monday in the district, seen as one of Canada's most right-wing.

With 265 of 286 polls reporting, he led with 80% of the vote, far ahead of his two main rivals, public broadcaster CBC reported.