Canadian theme park threatens to kill dozens of beluga whales in shocking ultimatum

Niagara Falls, Canada - A Canadian theme park said it will have no choice but to euthanize 30 beluga whales if the federal government does not provide emergency funding by the end of Tuesday.

Marineland, a zoo and amusement park in Niagara Falls under heavy scrutiny for its treatment of captive animals, closed to the public last year and has reportedly been trying to sell its assets since.

It remains in possession of the last captive whales in Canada, which it says it lacks the resources to continue caring for.

Earlier this month, the Canadian government denied the park's request to send the whales to the Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in China. Fisheries minister Joanne Thompson said export "would perpetuate the treatment these belugas have endured."

According to the Canadian Press news agency, 20 whales – one killer whale and 19 belugas – have died at Marineland since 2019.

Inspectors previously declared that all animals at the park were in distress due to poor water quality.

On Friday, park management wrote to the federal government requesting a cash infusion by October 7, according to reports by the New York Times and CBC News.

"If we do not receive a response by that date, we will have no choice but to presume that the answers to our inquiries are negative," Marineland reportedly wrote, adding that it will "face the devastating decision of euthanasia."

Thompson declined the request, according to the Times.

"The fact that Marineland has not planned for a viable alternative despite raising these whales in captivity for many years, does not place the onus on the Canadian government to cover your expenses," she wrote.