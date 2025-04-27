Driver plows into Vancouver festival crowd, killing multiple people

Vancouver, Canada - Canadian police arrested a man on Saturday after a driver plowed into a street party in the western city of Vancouver killing a number of people.

Police officers work at the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, Canada. © REUTERS

Authorities said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 PM in Vancouver's Sunset on Fraser neighborhood as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu Lapu Day.

The festival, which commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century, falls this year on the weekend before Canada's election.

A 30-year-old local man was arrested at the scene, Vancouver police posted on X.

The driver was a "lone suspect" known to police, a police spokesperson told journalists at the scene.

"At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism," Vancouver police said on X early Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "devastated" by the "horrific events."

"I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver," he wrote on X. "We are all mourning with you."

According to police, "a number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured" in the tragedy.

Footage posted online and verified by AFP shows a black SUV with a damaged hood parked on a street littered with debris, meters from first aiders tending to people lying on the ground.

Eyewitness Dale Selipe told the Vancouver Sun that she saw injured children on the street after the vehicle rammed into the crowd.

"There was a lady with her eyes staring up, one of her legs was already broken. One person was holding her hand trying to comfort her," Selipe told the newspaper.