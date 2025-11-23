Republican senator demands Canada pay the US $300 billion for defense shortfalls

Washington DC - Republican lawmakers are demanding that Canada pay $300 billion to the US government to cover shortfalls in its NATO defense spending commitments.

A Republican senator has demanded that Canada pay the US $300 billion to cover shortfalls in its NATO defense spending commitments. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis said that while he is happy that Canada is meeting its 2% NATO defense spending commitment this year, it should pay back the US for the years during which this target wasn't met, Politico reports.

His comments came during the Halifax International Security Forum, which brought together a number of officials and international security experts.

"Can we do a makeup payment for the 20 years of shortfalls as well?" Tillis said during a Saturday panel. "It's fine to say you're about to catch up, but it's not fun to look past a $300 billion shortfall."

Canada has doubled down on its commitment to spend 2% of its GDP on defense under Prime Minister Mark Carney, as the country seeks greater independence from the US.

Referring to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Tillis said that "every prime minister has said the same thing, we're going to get to it. And they never got to it. As a result, there's a $300 billion shortfall in our mutual defense."