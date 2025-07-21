Beijing bans US banker from leaving China over alleged "criminal" activity

Beijing, China - Beijing on Monday said that an employee of US bank Wells Fargo was barred from leaving China over an ongoing "criminal case."

The confirmation follows reports last week that Shanghai-born managing director Chenyue Mao had been placed under an exit ban.

Wells Fargo confirmed to the AFP last week that it was assisting Chenyue in any way it can, but that she was currently unable to leave China.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that Mao was "involved in a criminal case currently being investigated by the Chinese authorities."

Chinese authorities have provided no details on the alleged offense, and Wells Fargo has also refrained from revealing the charges Chenyue may face or any timeline on how things might proceed.

"The Chinese law enforcement agencies have imposed exit restrictions in accordance with the law," Guo said, adding that Chenyue "cannot leave the country while the case is ongoing, and has an obligation to cooperate with the work of investigators."