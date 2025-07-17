US says routine Taiwan president transit is no problem as China bristles

Washington DC - The US said Thursday that there would be no change in its Taiwan policy if the self-ruled island's president transits through US soil, as China issued a warning.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te celebrates his first year in office on May 20, 2025 as his government grapples with Chinese military pressure, US tariff threats, and domestic political turmoil. © CHENG Yu-chen / AFP

Paraguay, one of a dwindling number of countries to recognize Taipei rather than Beijing, announced Monday that Taiwan President Lai Ching-te would visit in August, likely meaning he would need to fly through US territory.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce did not confirm Lai would transit but played down any political implications.

"Transits of the United States by high-level Taiwan officials, including presidents, are in line with past practice and fully consistent with our long-standing policy," she told reporters.

"Such transits are undertaken with consideration for the safety, comfort, convenience and dignity of the passenger," she said.

China's foreign ministry warned both Paraguay and the US about Lai's travel.

"We oppose any visit to the US by leaders of the Taiwan authorities under whatever reason or pretext," the foreign ministry said in a statement on X.

China claims Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, as its territory and has threatened to annex it by force.

The US only recognizes Beijing but sells weapons to Taiwan.