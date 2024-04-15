Beijing defends China's latest crackdowns in Hong Kong

Hong Kong - After introducing new national security laws in March, China 's director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs has defended moves that restrict freedom of speech and threaten jail terms for dissenters against Beijing.

The regime in Beijing has imposed radical security restrictions on residents and businesses in Hong Kong. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

The national security law, dubbed Article 23, threatens jail terms up to and including life imprisonment for those believed to have committed sabotage, treason, espionage, sedition, or the theft of state secrets against Beijing.

Emphasizing that the new laws have been carefully designed not to threaten investment, Beijing's director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, Xia Baolong, gave a speech in which he said that the bill would protect the rights of citizens.

"To move towards governance and prosperity, we need to tightly hold onto the bottom line of national security in order to safeguard the high-quality development of Hong Kong," Xia said.