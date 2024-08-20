China hits out at US over interference in South China Sea dispute with Philippines

Beijing, China - Amid escalating tensions surrounding disputed shoals in the South China Sea, China warned the US it was in "no position" to get involved in its conflict with the Philippines.

China has been increasingly engaging with Filipino mariners around disputed shoals in the South China Sea. © imago/Xinhua

Since the late 1990s, a warship grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal by the Filipino military has caused flare-ups between the Philippines and China, which both claim ownership of the territory.



In recent months, these tensions have skyrocketed, culminating in an incident on Monday which saw Chinese vessels colliding with Filipino coast guard ships.

In a press statement on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US "stands with its ally the Philippines" and condemned what it called "dangerous actions" by the PRC.

"PRC ships employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard," Patel said.

"These actions are the latest examples of the PRC using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims."