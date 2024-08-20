China hits out at US over interference in South China Sea dispute with Philippines
Beijing, China - Amid escalating tensions surrounding disputed shoals in the South China Sea, China warned the US it was in "no position" to get involved in its conflict with the Philippines.
Since the late 1990s, a warship grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal by the Filipino military has caused flare-ups between the Philippines and China, which both claim ownership of the territory.
In recent months, these tensions have skyrocketed, culminating in an incident on Monday which saw Chinese vessels colliding with Filipino coast guard ships.
In a press statement on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US "stands with its ally the Philippines" and condemned what it called "dangerous actions" by the PRC.
"PRC ships employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard," Patel said.
"These actions are the latest examples of the PRC using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims."
China claps back at US claims: "No position to interfere"
Beijing responded by blaming the Philippines for the dispute and dismissing US involvement in the issue.
"What China did was to respond to the Philippines’ infringement activities," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press briefing. "We took those actions in order to defend our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests."
"The US is not a party to the issue of the South China Sea and is in no position to interfere in the maritime issues between China and the Philippines," she added.
"The US needs to stop stoking confrontation in the South China Sea, and stop destabilizing the region and escalating the tensions in the region."
Cover photo: imago/Xinhua