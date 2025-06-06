Bizarre Trump opera returns to Hong Kong – complete with Zelensky and water guns

Hong Kong - A Cantonese opera inspired by President Donald Trump has reopened in Hong Kong, now updated with the inclusion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – and water guns.

President Donald Trump is made fun of in a Cantonese opera that has sold out in Hong Kong. © REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Trump, The Twins President was performed to a sold-out audience at Hong Kong's Xiqu Theatre on Thursday – the same day that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first phone call in months.

The performance, which originally debuted in 2019 and blended singing, martial arts, and crazy over-the-top costumes, was written by Cantonese opera playwright Edward Li.

Li's latest version of the opera sees Trump's daughter Ivanka dream that her father has a Chinese twin named Chuan Pu. Ivanka seeks out Chuan when Trump is abducted by aliens, and has him pretend to be the president.

This new version of the play also features a portrayal of Zelensky, who gets into a physical brawl with Trump and ends up getting shot with a water gun.

The opera has been updated with satire making fun of Trump's turbulent first few months in office since getting re-elected in 2024.

"I think this opera is quite a special medicine for the whole world," Li was cited by Reuters as saying. "If people see this opera, they will feel very happy because they think of love and peace."

His new version of the show also includes references to Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, which saw levies on China rise as high as 145% on imports into the US.