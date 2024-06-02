China issues strongest threat yet with vow to "crush" supporters of Taiwan independence

Beijing, China - In a stern warning to Taiwan and its allies on Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said anyone trying to separate the self-governing island from China would be "crushed and bring about their own downfall."

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun threatened to "crush" any party involved in pushing for Taiwanese independence. © Collage: via REUTERS

Dong, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, vowed that the Chinese People's Liberation Army would act "resolutely and forcefully" to prevent "Taiwan independence," according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.



The defence minister also indirectly attacked the US, which sells weapons to Taiwan.

External forces are increasingly undermining the "One China" principle in "salami slicing tactics," forging Taiwan-related laws, selling weapons to Taiwan and maintaining illegal official contacts, the minister charged.

These "malicious intentions" would put Taiwan in danger, he said, adding that China remains committed to peaceful reunification, but this prospect is being threatened by "Taiwan independence forces."