China slams US "hegemonism" in lead-up to massive summit with Putin and Modi
Beijing, China - China slammed US "hegemonism and power politics" on Friday as it touted an upcoming summit featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin, which it says will promote peace and stability.
China's warning comes days before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.
The summit will see the heads of 20 governments, including delegations from Iran, Malaysia, Vietnam, Russia, and India, meet to discuss peace, security, and stability in the region, among other key issues.
It will take place days before a massive military parade in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
During the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will host Russia's Vladimir Putin as well as United Nations Chief António Guterres and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The more turbulent and complex the international situation becomes, the more important it is for all countries to strengthen unity and cooperation," said China's Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin in a press conference.
"With the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's stability and resilience, we can address uncertainties and unpredictable factors," Liu said, "and create a favorable environment of lasting peace."
China slams US "hegemonism" in thinly veiled statement
Days before the SCO summit is due to commence, China on Friday slammed "hegemonism and power politics" and said that it hopes to "stimulate momentum for cooperation."
In particular, Beijing warned that it needs to "respond to the uncertain and unpredictable factors in the international environment," in a thinly veiled reference to President Donald Trump's tariff regime.
"In today's world, outdated mindsets of hegemonism and power politics still have influence," said Liu, "With certain countries attempting to prioritize their own interests above others, seriously threatening world peace and stability."
"The more complex and turbulent the international situation becomes, the more countries need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation to promote common development."
Xi said in July that the SCO "has successfully explored a path of regional cooperation that aligns with the trends of the times and meets the needs of all parties, setting a model for a new type of international relations."
Cover photo: AFP/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/POOL