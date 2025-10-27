China offers assistance to US after Navy helicopter and jet crash into South China Sea

Beijing, China - China has offered assistance to two US Navy aircraft, including a helicopter and a fighter jet, after they crashed during "routine operations" in the South China Sea on Sunday.

An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter and a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet went down in the South China Sea in separate incidents on Sunday.

The helicopter crash "went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz," according to a statement by the US Navy's Pacific Fleet.

"Search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11 safely recovered all three crew members," the Pacific Fleet reported.

A half-hour later, according to the Navy, a Super Hornet fighter jet also crashed into the South China Sea "while conducting routine operations" from the USS Nimitz.

The Navy's statement said both crew members ejected themselves from the vessel and were safely recovered.

"All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition," the Navy said on X. "The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation."