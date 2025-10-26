Trump touts "momentous day" after co-singing ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - President Donald Trump co-signed a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia in Malaysia, the first stop on his Asia tour which will culminate in talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

US President Donald Trump (r.) co-signed a ceasefire deal between Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (2nd from l.) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (3rd from l.). © REUTERS

The deal was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet together with Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, following a bloody border dispute this year.

Five days of clashes erupted along Thailand and Cambodia's jungle-clad frontier this summer, as a territorial dispute triggered open combat, killing more than 40 people and forcing 300,000 to flee their homes.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed an initial truce in late July after an intervention by Trump, as well as Chinese diplomats and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc.

A new joint declaration was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, as well as Trump and Anwar, after the Republican landed in the Malaysian capital.

"This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia, as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," Trump said.

The deal, sealed with a firm handshake between the Thai and Cambodian leaders, contains broad rhetoric confirming both countries' "unwavering commitment to peace and security".

It also says they will organize de-mining efforts along their border, withdraw heavy weapons, and allow access to ceasefire monitor teams from the ASEAN regional bloc.

Thailand has promised to release 18 Cambodian soldiers it has held in captivity for the past three months.