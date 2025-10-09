China slams Taiwan's president for "prostituting" himself with Trump Nobel Prize pitch

Beijing, China - China accused Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te of "prostituting" himself after he gave an interview praising US President Donald Trump.

China slammed Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (l.) after he suggested President Donald Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize if he secures Taiwan's independence. © Collage: AFP/Cheng Yu-Chen & AFP/Jim Watson

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Lai was "spouting nonsense" in an interview he gave this week with a conservative US radio station.

"He has engaged in unprincipled foreign pandering and bottomless selling out of Taiwan, squandering the flesh and blood of the people, prostituting himself and throwing in his lot with foreign forces," it said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"Lai Ching-te and the 'Taiwan independence' forces are but ants shaking a tree: they will ultimately be swept into the dustbin of history."

Lai had used his interview on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show to declare that if Trump could convince Chinese President Xi Jinping to end his aggression towards Taiwan and accept its independence, he should get the Nobel Peace Prize.

He also warned that Beijing is escalating its threats towards Taiwan, which jas been regularly subjected to aggressive naval patrols and incursions into its airspace.

"If I had the chance to meet President Trump," Lai said, "I would suggest that he take note of the fact that Xi Jinping is not just holding ever larger military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, but expanding China's military deployment."