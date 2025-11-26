Taiwan's president proposes massive increase in military spending as China issues warning

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said Wednesday his government will propose $40 billion in additional military spending over eight years as tensions with China continue to rise.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te will put forward a proposal to increase the island's military spending by $40 billion. © Collage: Hector RETAMAL / AFP & REUTERS

Taiwan has ramped up defense spending in the past decade as Chinese military pressure intensified, but US President Donald Trump's administration has pushed the island to do more to protect itself.

Lai said the military aimed to have a "high level" of joint combat readiness against China by 2027 – which US officials have previously cited as a possible timeline for a Chinese attack on the island.

"The ultimate goal is to establish defense capabilities that can permanently safeguard democratic Taiwan," Lai said at a news conference, after announcing the $40 billion spending plan in a Washington Post opinion piece.

China claims the island is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to annex it. Beijing's foreign ministry warned Wednesday that Taiwan's "attempts to resist unification and seek independence through military means will never succeed".

Lai's announcement came as Tokyo and Beijing were locked in a weeks-long diplomatic spat that followed remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting Japan could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

Raymond Greene, the top US envoy as director of the American Institute in Taiwan, said he "welcomes" the government's spending plan and urged the island's rival political parties to "find common ground" on boosting its defenses.