China vows to hit back at "appeasement" as tariff war extends to countries that deal with Trump
Beijing, China - China on Monday hit out at other countries making trade deals with the US, vowing countermeasures against those who "appease" Washington in Donald Trump's tariff war.
While the rest of the world has been hit with a blanket 10% tariff, China faces levies of up to 145% on many products. Beijing has responded with duties of 125% on US goods.
Parallel to Washington's full trade war against top economic rival China, many countries are now engaged in negotiations with the US to lower tariffs.
The finance and trade ministers from South Korea – a major exporter to the US – will hold high-level trade talks in Washington this week, Seoul said.
South Korean giants such as Samsung Electronics and carmaker Hyundai stand to take a hefty hit if the White House goes ahead with its threatened levies.
Japan's prime minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Saturday that talks between Japan and the United States could be a "model for the world", after Tokyo's tariffs envoy Ryosei Akazawa visited Washington and met President Donald Trump last week.
US Vice President JD Vance also arrived in India on Monday for a four-day official visit as the two countries work to hash out a trade agreement.
But Beijing warned nations on Monday not to seek a deal with the US that compromised its interests.
"Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected," a spokesperson for China's commerce ministry said in a statement.
"To seek one's own temporary selfish interests at the expense of others' interests is to seek the skin of a tiger."
That approach, it warned, "will ultimately fail on both ends and harm others".
"China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China's interests," the spokesperson said. "If such a situation occurs, China will never accept it and will resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures."
China warns against "law of the jungle"
Trump's tariff blitz has seen Washington and Beijing impose eye-watering duties on imports from the other, fanning a standoff between the economic superpowers that has sparked global recession fears and sent markets into a tailspin.
Trump said last week that the US was in talks with China on tariffs, adding that he was confident the world's largest economies could make a deal to end the bitter trade war.
"Yeah, we're talking to China," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I would say they have reached out a number of times."
"I think we're going to make a very good deal with China."
China has vowed to fight the trade war "to the end" and has not confirmed specific talks with Washington, though it has called for dialogue.
Speaking alongside his Indonesian counterpart in Beijing on Monday, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi called for "openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win" and condemned "any form of unilateralism and trade protectionism".
"The abuse of tariffs will seriously damage the normal economic and trade exchanges among countries," he warned.
Beijing's commerce ministry also warned about an international order reverting to the "law of the jungle."
"Where the strong prey on the weak, all countries will become victims," the spokesperson said.
