China vows to hit back at "appeasement" as tariff war extends to countries that deal with Trump

Beijing, China - China on Monday hit out at other countries making trade deals with the US, vowing countermeasures against those who "appease" Washington in Donald Trump 's tariff war.

While the rest of the world has been hit with a blanket 10% tariff, China faces levies of up to 145% on many products. Beijing has responded with duties of 125% on US goods.

Parallel to Washington's full trade war against top economic rival China, many countries are now engaged in negotiations with the US to lower tariffs.

The finance and trade ministers from South Korea – a major exporter to the US – will hold high-level trade talks in Washington this week, Seoul said.

South Korean giants such as Samsung Electronics and carmaker Hyundai stand to take a hefty hit if the White House goes ahead with its threatened levies.

Japan's prime minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Saturday that talks between Japan and the United States could be a "model for the world", after Tokyo's tariffs envoy Ryosei Akazawa visited Washington and met President Donald Trump last week.

US Vice President JD Vance also arrived in India on Monday for a four-day official visit as the two countries work to hash out a trade agreement.

But Beijing warned nations on Monday not to seek a deal with the US that compromised its interests.

"Appeasement will not bring peace, and compromise will not be respected," a spokesperson for China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

"To seek one's own temporary selfish interests at the expense of others' interests is to seek the skin of a tiger."

That approach, it warned, "will ultimately fail on both ends and harm others".

"China firmly opposes any party reaching a deal at the expense of China's interests," the spokesperson said. "If such a situation occurs, China will never accept it and will resolutely take reciprocal countermeasures."