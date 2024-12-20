"Chinese Agent" charged in California for influencing state politics

Chino Hills, California - The FBI on Thursday arrested Yaoning "Mike" Sun at his home near Los Angeles on charges that he acted as a Chinese foreign agent and tried to influence state politics.

A Chinese national has been arrested for trying to influence Californian politics. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

According to the criminal complaint, Sun acted as an "illegal agent" while working as a campaign manager for an unnamed political candidate during a council election in California.

The conspiracy was allegedly committed alongside Chen Jun, who was last month sentenced to prison on bribery charges and for working as an agent of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Sun discussed details of the campaign with PRC officials, particularly focusing on how he could influence local politicians on the issue of Taiwan's independence and the One China Principle.

"During the campaign, Sun communicated with Chen regarding his efforts to get Individual 1 elected," the legal complaint alleges.

"Chen allegedly discussed with Chinese government officials how the PRC could 'influence' local politicians in the United States, particularly on the issue of Taiwan."

Following the candidate's successful election, Sun prepared and sent a report on the election – at the instruction of Chen – to PRC government officials.

Sun is also charged with having attended a PRC "core member lunch" and having travelled to China with the purpose to meet with Chinese "leadership."

"The conduct alleged in this complaint is deeply concerning," US Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press release.

“The defendant is charged with acting on behalf of the People’s Republic of China to influence our political system. We cannot permit hostile foreign powers to meddle in the governance of our country."

When asked about the charges, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stressed that "China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries."