China and US confirm details of new major deal to end trade war launched by Trump

Washington DC - China and the US both confirmed the details of a trade deal framework as the two countries moved to end a damaging economic conflict escalated by President Donald Trump.

A top priority for the US in talks with Beijing had been ensuring the supply of the rare earths essential for products including electric vehicles, hard drives and national defense equipment.

China, which dominates global production of the elements, began requiring export licenses in early April, a move widely viewed as a response to blistering tariffs imposed by Trump since he took office in January.

The two sides agreed after talks in Geneva in May to temporarily lower steep tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's products.

China also committed to easing some non-tariff countermeasures, but US officials later accused Beijing of violating the pact and slow-walking export license approvals for rare earths.

They eventually agreed on a framework to move forward with their Geneva consensus following talks in London this month.

A White House official also told AFP on Thursday that Donald Trump's administration and China had "agreed to an additional understanding for a framework to implement the Geneva agreement".

That clarification came after Trump told an event that Washington had "just signed" a deal relating to trade with China, without providing further details. He had also touted an agreement two weeks before.

Beijing issued its own confirmation Friday.

"It is hoped that the United States and China will meet each other halfway," a spokesperson for the commerce ministry said in a statement.

It said both sides had "further confirmed the details of the framework".