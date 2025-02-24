North Koreans have endured years of "modern slavery" on Chinese ships, new report alleges

Beijing, China - North Korean workers have reportedly been forced to spend years of their lives on Chinese fishing vessels, where they face not only harsh conditions but also verbal and physical abuse.

North Korean fishermen are being put on Chinese-registered ships and forced to work for years on end in harsh and dangerous conditions, according to a new report. © AFP/Ed Jones

A report by the London-based Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) on Monday alleged that North Korea workers are being employed to work on Chinese-registered fishing boats, in violation of UN sanctions.

A 2017 UN Security Council resolution, supported by China, requires countries to deport North Korean workers to prevent them from earning foreign currency for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

North Korea has made a fortune from sending its citizens abroad to work. Analysts have suggested that the practice is still being supported by Russia and China.

"North Koreans onboard [the Chinese vessels] were forced to work for as many as 10 years at sea – in some instances without ever stepping foot on land," the new report alleges.

"This would constitute forced labor of a magnitude that surpasses much of that witnessed in a global fishing industry already replete with abuse."