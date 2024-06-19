Philippines accuse Chinese coast guard of ransacking navy ships with "spears and knives"

Manila, Philippines - Days after a Chinese vessel collided with a Filipino supply ship in the South China Sea, the Philippines military is accusing Beijing's Coast Guard of deliberately ramming navy ships and seizing supplies.

Chinese coast guard and Filipino Navy vessels continue to confront one another in the South China Sea, especially around the Second Thomas Shoal. © JAM STA ROSA/AFP

As tensions continue to mount around the Second Thomas Shoal, where a small host of Filipino troops are stationed in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, the Philippines have accused China of deliberate confrontation.

Several mariners were harmed in a collision between a Chinese coast guard vessel and a Filipino supply ship on Monday, which the US condemned as "aggressive, dangerous maneuvers."

Now, the Philippines has accused the Chinese Coast Guard of ramming and boarding Filipino ships, before seizing firearms. According to Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres, "personnel illegally embarked on our RHIBS," before taking firearms that were hidden in the boats and deliberately kept out of view.

The Philippine's military chief General Romeo Brawner said in a press conference that Chinese personnel were armed with swords, spears, and knives.

"This is the first time that we saw the Chinese coast guard carry bolos, spears, and knives," Brawner said. "Our troops had none of those... We fought back with our bare hands."

"They took guns and other equipment, destroyed our equipment on board including the motors. They punctured our rigid-hulled inflatable boats."

"We are demanding that the Chinese return our rifles and our equipment, and we are also demanding from them to pay for the damages that they have caused."