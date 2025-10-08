Republican senator introduces bill calling on Trump to explore sanctions on China over Taiwan

Washington DC - Republican Senator Jim Risch, who's also the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called on President Donald Trump's administration to heap pressure on China over Taiwan.

Risch announced on Friday that he will introduce legislation designed to deter Chinese aggression against Taiwan by identifying sectors of China's economy that could be sanctioned if Beijing moves against Taipei.

The "Deter PRC Aggression Against Taiwan Act" would use a joint task force between the State Department and Treasury to identify effective targets for sanctions and export controls.

Within 180 days of being established, the taskforce would be required to present a briefing to Congress on what a sanctions regime could look like, which authorities would implement such measures, and which US allies would join in.

According to the legislation, the task force would "identify military and non-military entities that could be subject to sanctions or other economic actions imposed by the United States."

Such actions would take place "immediately following any action taken by the PRC that demonstrates an attempt to achieve, or has the significant effect of achieving, the physical or political control of Taiwan."

Taiwan has been in a struggle with China since 1949, when the Chinese Nationalist Party Kuomintang fled to the island after Chairman Mao Zedong's Communist Party claimed power in Beijing.

China has repeatedly claimed that Taiwan is part of its sovereign territory, and regularly conducts military exercises and acts of intimidation in the Taiwan Strait and the Pacific Ocean.

The US, meanwhile, has provided significant military aid to Taiwan for decades.