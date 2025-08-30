China reacts furiously as delegation of US senators visits Taiwan

Taipei, Taiwan - A visit by two US senators to Taiwan drew the ire of Beijing, who accused the US of undermining China's sovereignty.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun slammed Senator Roger Wicker and Deb Fischer's two-day visit to Taiwan. © Collage: IMAGO/Kyodo News & AFP/Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Republican senators Roger Wicker and Deb Fischer arrived in Taipei on Friday for a two-day visit, as President Donald Trump seeks to strike a trade deal with China, who insists that Taiwan is part of its territory.

Wicker, who heads the US Senate armed services committee, said on Friday that he was determined that the United States and Taiwan remain "the best of friends," ahead of a trip this weekend.

He added that he and Fischer wanted to reiterate to Taiwan "our determination to remain the best of friends and to defend the freedom of everyone and both of our great countries."

"It is our determination and our intention that Taiwan remain free and make its own decisions," Wicker said after talks with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.

"Part of maintaining the freedoms that we have is enhanced cooperation militarily, enhanced cooperation with our defense industrial base, making the best use of those funds."

Fischer said the Senate understands "the gravity of the challenges that Taiwan faces" and that a "stronger Taiwan means a stronger United States and vice versa."

Ahead of the meeting with Wicker and Fischer, Lai said that he hoped Taiwan and the US will further "enhance cooperation," and insisted that Taipei and Beijing were "not subordinate" to each other.