Trump's trade rep says China is complying with demands amid tariff tensions

Washington DC - As it scrambles to maintain a stable trade relationship amid threats of brutal US tariffs, China is reportedly complying with many of the Trump administration's demands.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that China is complying with a deal struck in early November after President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of October.

"With China, as always, we verify, we monitor, and we watch the commitments," Greer said when asked about US-China relations on Fox News' Sunday Briefing program.

"The commitments are quite specific – they're about purchasing a certain amount of soybeans, for example," he said.

"We've already seen that the Chinese are getting to about a third of the way through their purchasing commitment for this growing season."

Greer's comments on soybeans contradict a November report by Bloomberg, which claimed that China's purchasing of American soybeans had stalled less than two weeks after the trade deal was struck.

"Part of the other commitments they've made are to ensure that rare earths and critical minerals continue to flow into the United States," Greer continued. "That's something we monitor as well. It's never perfect, but it's going in the right direction."

"These things that we've agreed to with the Chinese recently are very concrete, we can monitor them with some ease, and so far, we're seeing that they're in compliance."

Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held an "in-depth and constructive" discussion with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng over video call on Friday, focusing on how to create a more stable US-China relationship.