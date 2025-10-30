Trump hails "amazing meeting" with Xi and announces raft of deals with China

Busan, South Korea - President Donald Trump on Thursday called his much-anticipated meeting with China 's Xi Jinping a "great success", after the world's top two economies agreed a deal to trim fentanyl-related tariffs and keep supplies of critical rare earths flowing.

US President Donald Trump (l.) hailed his meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a "great success" and announced a raft of new deals with Beijing. © REUTERS

The two leaders held their first face-to-face meeting since 2019, amid a trade war that has rattled markets and snarled supply chains.

"I thought it was an amazing meeting," Trump said after the talks in Busan, South Korea, praising Xi as a "tremendous leader of a very powerful country" and saying he would visit China in April.

Trump added that the deal included China immediately buying "tremendous amounts of soybeans and other farm products", a key issue for Trump's support in farm country and a point of leverage for Beijing.

At the meeting, Trump was flanked by senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury chief Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Xi's team featured Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, and Vice Premier He Lifeng.

The Republican said the talks yielded an extendable one-year deal on China's supply of crucial rare earths, materials that are essential for sophisticated electronic components across a range of industries.

"All the rare earths has been settled, and that's for the world," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Beijing had announced in early October additional controls on the export of rare earths, a sector where China is hugely dominant.

"On fentanyl we agreed that he was going to work very hard to stop the flow... I put a 20% tariff on China because of the fentanyl coming in... and based on his statements today I am going to reduce that by 10%," Trump said.