US and China take first steps to defuse tensions as defense secretaries meet

Singapore - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister for National Defense Dong Jun met in Singapore Thursday, in an attempt to defuse growing tensions between the two superpowers.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (l.) met his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Singapore Thursday, in talks meant to defuse tensions between the two countries. © Collage: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP

In a statement issued by the Defense Department, Austin emphasized the Biden administration's desire to maintain communications between the US Government and the People's Republic of China.

He "welcomed plans to convene a crisis-communications working group by the end of the year," despite expressing "concern" over the actions of Chinese military personnel in the Taiwan Strait over recent weeks.

After Taiwan inaugurated new president Lai Ching-Te earlier in May, China warned of an impending war with the island nation and proceeded to encircle it with military drills that it described as a "strong punishment" for Taiwanese "separatist acts."

"The Secretary expressed concern about recent provocative PLA activity around the Taiwan Strait, and he reiterated that the PRC should not use Taiwan's political transition... as a pretext for coercive measures," the defense department said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international law allows."