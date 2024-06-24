Dalai Lama receives festive welcome in New York from Tibetan community

New York, New York - Tibet 's spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrived Sunday in New York to undergo knee treatment, drawing a warm and festive welcome from thousands of followers.

Performers and members of the Tibetan community wait outside a hotel where spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, will stay in New York City. © REUTERS

His office in the Indian hill town of Dharamsala, his adopted home, announced earlier this month that the 88-year-old Buddhist spiritual leader would travel to the US to undergo "medical treatment" on his knees, but no further details have been released.



Followers, many wearing traditional Tibetan outfits, waited outside the Dalai Lama's Manhattan hotel in crushing heat hoping to catch a glimpse of the man.

"Once we saw him, it felt really powerful. And everyone was, like, emotional because he's, like, our leader," said one of them, 18-year-old US-born Tenzin Pasang, who has now seen the Dalai Lama three times.

"So it's very nice to see him in New York," she said.

She welcomed the spiritual leader by joining in a performance of a traditional Tibetan dance.