DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa "coup attempt" involving American citizens

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo - The DR Congo military said it had thwarted an "attempted coup" near the offices of President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa involving "foreigners and Congolese."

The alleged coup attempt took place outside the home of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Economy Minister Vital Kamerhe. © REUTERS

It happened in the early hours of Sunday outside the residence of Economy Minister Vital Kamerhe, in the Gombe area in the north of the capital, near the Palais de la Nation that houses the president's offices, a spokesperson said.

"An attempted coup d'etat has been stopped by the defense and security forces," said General Sylvain Ekenge in a message broadcast on national television.

Shots were also heard near the Palais de la Nation at the time of the coup bid, according to a number of sources.

Army spokesperson General Sylvain Ekenge said several Americans and a British man were part of the group involved in the operation.

The US ambassador to Kinshasa said she was "shocked" by the events, while the African Union said it "strongly condemns" the attempted putsch.

The plot was led by Christian Malanga, a Congolese man who was a "naturalized American" and had been "definitively neutralized" – killed – by the security forces, Ekenge said in a broadcast on Sunday evening.

The group was made up of "several nationalities," Ekenge said, adding that around 40 of the attackers had been arrested, and four – including Malanga – killed.

"We also have a naturalized British subject, the number two of the group," the spokesperson added. Malanga's son, Marcel Malanga, was also among the attackers, he said.