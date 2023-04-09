Easter Sunday celebration sees call for peace by Pope Francis

Vatican City - Some 100,000 faithful joined Pope Francis for Easter Sunday celebrations at the Vatican, as the pope used his traditional Easter message in St. Peter's Square as an urgent appeal for peace as the Ukraine conflict continues to rage on.

Pope Francis called for peace in war-torn regions such as Ukraine, Lebanon, Haiti, and South Sudan during Easter Sunday celebrations in St. Peter's Square. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

"Let us hasten to tread paths of peace and fraternity," the head of the Catholic Church said, addressing worshipers in the bright sunshine in front of St Peter's Basilica on Sunday.

In his message, the pope marked the second wartime Easter for Ukraine, which has been under attack from Russia since February 2022. The 86-year-old, who was visibly moved, recalled the suffering on the ground and prayed for peace.

"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on the road to peace, and pour your Paschal [Easter] light on the Russian people," he said. "Comfort the wounded and those who have lost loved ones to war, and let the prisoners return safely to their families."

Francis urged the international community to work to end this war and all conflicts that "stain the world with blood."

He also recalled the suffering in other war-torn and crisis-ridden regions, such as Lebanon, Haiti, and South Sudan. Because of the tensions in the Middle East, the pope called on Israelis and Palestinians to engage in dialogue. He said people had to create trust – then peace would be possible.

This year's Easter celebrations were accompanied by major health concerns for the pontiff. The 86-year-old Argentinian, who also suffers from a knee condition, was recently treated at the hospital for bronchitis. One day after leaving the hospital, he presided at the traditional Palm Sunday Mass last weekend.

