France to lift New Caledonia state of emergency amid Indigenous uprising over voting law

People demonstrate as French President Emmanuel Macron's motorcade drives past in Noumea, New Caledonia. © LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

"The President has decided for the time being not to extend the state of emergency" beyond its legal deadline of 12 days to allow for meetings with the pro-independence FLNKS party, the Elysee said in a statement Sunday.



Seven people have been killed in New Caledonia since an uprising over planned voting changes erupted on May 13.

Paris enforced the state of emergency two weeks ago, flying in hundreds of police and military reinforcements to the colonized territory, which lies around 10,600 miles from mainland France.

The French government said it hopes that this easing of restrictions will enable dialogue to be re-established on the many blockades still in place on the archipelago.

The lifting of the blockades is "the necessary condition for the opening of concrete and serious negotiations," the French presidency added in its statement, which said the state of emergency would be rescinded at 5:00 AM Tuesday.

President Emmanuel Macron flew to the Pacific archipelago on Thursday. The next day, France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the situation "remains extremely fragile."

Police are struggling to control certain districts of the capital Noumea, and the international airport will remain closed to commercial flights until at least June 2.

The first French tourists were evacuated Saturday from Noumea aboard military aircraft headed for Australia and New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand had already begun repatriating their nationals on Tuesday.

The Elysee also announced "7 additional mobile force units, i.e. 480 mobile gendarmes" would be sent to New Caledonia "within the next few hours" as reinforcements.

In total, around 3,500 French troops have been deployed to the archipelago.