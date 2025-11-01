"Guyanese Trump" opposition figure briefly detained on US charges

Georgetown, Guyana - Guyana briefly detained multi-millionaire opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, gold magnate Nazar Mohamed, on Friday following a request from the US, local media reported.

Guyanese presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed from the WIN party gestures to the media after voting at a polling station during the election in Georgetown on September 1, 2025. © JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP

It comes after the pair were indicted on October 2 by a US federal grand jury in Florida on charges of mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy, according to court documents.

Nicknamed the "Guyanese Trump" and described by the press as a "playboy" with a penchant for luxury cars, Azruddin Mohamed (38) entered Guyanese politics this year by running for president after founding his We Invest in the Nation (WIN) party.

The arrest followed a US extradition request received by Guyana on Thursday, according to the Demerara Waves news outlet.

Both Azruddin and Nazar were released in the evening after posting bail, local media reported, citing Attorney General Anil Nandlall. They are now required to report to police every Friday, although their next appearance is scheduled for November 10.

Although he did not defeat Irfaan Ali, who was reelected president, Azruddin caused a major surprise in the South American nation's traditional two-party system by finishing second, surpassing former opposition leader Aubrey Norton.

As a candidate, Azruddin promised to end corruption and shake up the political elite, highlighting his financial success. Among his populist promises, he pledged not to accept a salary if elected president.