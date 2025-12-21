US seizes another oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela days after "blockade" announcement

Washington DC - The US "apprehended" an oil tanker off Venezuela on Saturday, a move Caracas deemed a "theft and kidnapping," in the latest salvo of a pressure campaign by Washington, the US government said.

This screen grab taken from a video posted on the X account of US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem shows the Centuries crude oil tanker, last docked in Venezuela, as it is apprehended by the US Coast Guard on Saturday. © HANDOUT / US SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY KRISTI NOEM'S X ACCOUNT / AFP

It was the second time in two weeks that US forces had interdicted a tanker in the region, and came days after President Donald Trump had announced a blockade of "sanctioned oil vessels" heading to and leaving Venezuela.

"In a pre-dawn action early this morning on Dec. 20, the US Coast Guard with the support of the Department of War apprehended an oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela," US Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

The post was accompanied by a nearly eight-minute video of aerial footage that showed a helicopter hovering just above the deck of a large tanker at sea.

Caracas slammed the seizure as theft and kidnapping, saying "those responsible for these serious events will answer to justice and to history for their criminal conduct."

A post from Homeland Security identified the vessel as the Centuries and said it was "suspected of carrying oil subject to US sanctions."

Centuries is a Chinese-owned, Panama-flagged oil tanker, according to TankerTrackers, an online service monitoring oil shipments and storage.

It said that Centuries loaded 1.8 million barrels of crude oil at a Venezuelan port earlier this month before being escorted out of Venezuela's exclusive economic zone on December 18. The VesselFinder database also listed the ship's last recorded location as off the Venezuelan coast.