Hundreds of thousands take to the streets against the far-right in Germany

Berlin, Germany - Hundreds of thousands joined rallies against Germany 's far-right party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), on Sunday, capping a week-long wave of protests that has seen demonstrators turn out in unusually large numbers across the country.

Hundreds of thousands in Germany are protesting against the far-right party AfD. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

Over the weekend, there were protests in hundreds of cities and towns across Germany. Organizers, Campact and Fridays for Future, estimate that over 1.4 million people took to the streets to send a "signal against the AfD and the rightwards drift in German society."

There were so many demonstrators in Munich on Sunday that organizers were forced to cancel a planned march and ask people to disperse for safety reasons. Per local police, some 100,000 showed up for the rally, which is four times more than were expected.

Another 100,000 people gathered to protest in Berlin on Sunday evening, according to police figures cited by regional broadcaster RBB.

A January 10 report by investigative outlet Correctiv sparked this wave of mobilization against the far-right party. The report revealed that AfD members had discussed the expulsion of immigrants and "non-assimilated citizens" at a meeting with right-wing extremists.

Among the participants at the talks was Martin Sellner, a leader of Austria's Identitarian Movement, which subscribes to the "great replacement" conspiracy theory that claims there is a plot by non-white migrants to replace Europe's "native" white population.