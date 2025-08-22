Trump reacts to Canada removing retaliatory tariffs on US goods: "I like Carney a lot!"

Ottawa, Canada - Canada will remove all tariffs on US goods that are compliant with the existing North American free trade agreement, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday, matching exemptions affirmed earlier this month by Washington.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (l.) and US President Donald Trump (r.) pose for a photo during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 16, 2025. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Carney, speaking to reporters a day after a lengthy call with President Donald Trump, said Canada has "the best deal of any country with the United States right now."

Following a series of agreements the US has signed with major partners, including the European Union, Carney said it was clear the Trump administration is compelling countries "to buy access to the world's largest economy."

He said the average tariff rate on goods entering the US from around the world was now at 16%, up from 2% before Trump took office.

The US tariff rate on Canadian goods was 5.6%, the prime minister said, adding that "85% of our trade is tariff-free."

Carney has said it was crucial the US decided earlier this month to maintain its tariff exemption on all goods compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Effective September 1, Canada will match that exemption as a goodwill gesture, as it aims to "intensify" discussions with the Trump administration on a broader trading relationship, the prime minister said.

Trump on Friday praised Canada's decision to remove all tariffs on goods that are compliant with an existing North American trade treaty.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is "removing his retaliatory tariffs, which I thought was nice," Trump told reporters during a White House event.

"I like Carney a lot. I think he's a good, good person, and we had a very good talk yesterday," he added.