Iran reeling after bombs kill over 100 at commemoration of general assassinated by US

Kerman, Iran - At least 103 people were killed in Iran Wednesday as two bombs in quick succession struck a crowd commemorating slain general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing, state media reported.

An Iranian event commemorating the death of general Qasem Soleimani was struck by two bombs, which killed over 100 people. © TASNIM NEWS / AFP

The blasts, which state television called a "terrorist attack," came with tensions running high in the Middle East, a day after Hamas number two Saleh al-Aruri – an Iran ally – was killed in a drone attack on a Beirut southern suburb which Lebanese officials blamed on Israel, amid its war on Gaza.

Wednesday's blasts stuck near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani's southern hometown where he is buried, as supporters gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his assassination through a US drone strike ordered by then-president Donald Trump.

Kerman's deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, said the explosions were a "terrorist attack".

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

"The number of people killed rose to 103 following the death of people injured during the terrorist explosions," said official IRNA news agency, which earlier reported 73 deaths.

Another 141 people were wounded in the bombings, IRNA said, adding that some were in "critical condition."