Iran sentences 10 for downing of Ukrainian passenger plane three years later

Tehran, Iran - In Iran , the judiciary sentenced 10 military personnel in connection with the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane three years ago by anti-aircraft fire shortly after it took off from Tehran.

Pictures of deceased crew members are displayed at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed near Tehran, Iran. © Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

A military court sentenced an air defence commander to 13 years in prison after a total of 20 hearings, judicial site Misan reported on Sunday. The court sentenced a further nine defendants to terms of several years.

Many survivors and critics say Tehran tried to cover up the case and has not gone far enough to hold those responsible accountable.

Criticism came from Hamed Esmaeilion, a well-known Iranian activist living in Canada who lost his family in the incident and has been involved in the exile opposition against Iran. He has also appeared as an opinion leader abroad during the 2022 protests.

"This is what justice looks like in the Islamic Republic," Esmaeilion said. He called the proceedings a show trial and again accused Tehran of deliberately shooting down the plane.