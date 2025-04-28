Spain, Portugal, and France hit by massive power outage in chaotic scenes

Madrid, Spain - A massive blackout hit Spain , Portugal, and parts of southern France on Monday, grid operators said, leaving tens of millions of people impacted.

Spain, Portugal, and parts of southern France were affected by a massive power outage on Monday morning. © MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

The cause for the outage was not immediately clear.

Spain's railway operator Adif said that the power cut halted trains across the entire country, while airports operator Aena said "several incidents" occurred in Spanish airports.

Mobile phone networks went down. AFP reporters in Madrid and Barcelona saw people coming out into the streets, holding their smartphones up to try to connect to a network.

Many people had to use the radio instead of the inaccessible internet to get news on the situation.

Many traffic lights had ceased to function, forcing vehicles to slow to avoid collisions, while metros and trains were halted. Spain's national road authority DGT urged motorists to stop using the roads.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was on his way to the headquarters of the state electricity network operator Red Electrica to be briefed on the emergency, his office said.

Portugal's REN operator said in a statement to AFP that all the Iberian peninsula was affected by the blackout, as well as part of France, adding that the outage occurred at 11:33 AM local time.

Spain's Red Electrica said it had managed to start restoring power in the north and south of the country, but the problem was not yet resolved.

"We are continuing to work to bring back power," it said.