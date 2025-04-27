Canada prime minister candidates make closing pitches in campaign upended by Trump

Mississauga, Canada - Canadian leaders campaigned in battleground districts Saturday, two days before a vote electrified by US President Donald Trump's threats, with Prime Minister Mark Carney favored after assuring voters he can stand up to Washington.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney interacts with supporters at a rally in a Pearson International Airport hangar during his Liberal Party election campaign tour in Mississauga on April 26, 2025. © REUTERS

A victory for Carney's Liberal Party would mark one of the most dramatic turnarounds in Canadian political history.

On January 6, the day former prime minister Justin Trudeau announced his plans to resign, his Liberals trailed the Conservatives by more than 20 points in most polls, and Tory leader Pierre Poilievre looked certain to be Canada's next premier.

But in the weeks after that, Trump rolled out a barrage of stiff tariff policies while repeatedly talking about absorbing Canada into the US.

Outraged Canadians have since booed the American anthem at sporting events and canceled US travel plans.

When Carney replaced Trudeau on March 14, he anchored his message squarely on the threats from Trump. The 60-year-old, who has never held elected office but led the central banks of Canada and Britain, has argued his global financial experience makes him the ideal candidate to defend Canada against Trump's volatile trade policies.

The prime minister spent the campaign's second to last day in the crucial province of Ontario, making stops in communities near Toronto that have previously swung between Liberal and Conservative.

"President Trump's trade war has literally ruptured the global economy, and he has betrayed Canada," Carney told a rally in Mississauga, a city just west of Toronto.

"Canadians are over the shock of that betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons," he added, before directing his attacks at Poilievre, who he argues lacks the experience and economic acumen to lead during a trade war.

"We don't need chaos, we need calm. We don't need anger, we need an adult," Carney said.

He will close the day with a rally in Windsor – the hub of a Canadian auto industry hit hard by Trump's tariffs.