Israeli strike in Syria targets residential area, killing a girl and wounding more

Baniyas, Syria - Syria 's defense ministry said an Israeli air strike Wednesday killed a girl and wounded 10 civilians on the coast, as a war monitor reported another raid killed five pro-Hezbollah fighters.

"The Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Lebanon, targeting a central site and a residential building in Baniyas city in the coastal region, killing a girl and wounding 10 civilians," a ministry statement said.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor also reported the girl's death and put the civilian wounded toll at 20.

The UK-based Observatory also said the Israeli strike on central Syria killed three Syrian fighters working with Lebanon's Hezbollah group and two other non-Syrian fighters working for the same movement.

Earlier on Wednesday, state media said air defenses intercepted Israeli "targets" over central Syria.

"Syrian air defense intercepts enemy targets in the skies of the city of Homs," the official SANA news agency reported.

The Observatory said the Israeli strikes targeted "at least one military site... in the eastern countryside of Homs, causing plumes of smoke to rise."