Japan and US inch closer to trade deal amid reciprocal tariff pause

Washington DC - Japan 's tariffs envoy said Wednesday after talks in Washington that the US wants a trade deal within the current 90-day freeze on "reciprocal" levies.

"I understand that the US wants to make a deal within the 90 days. For our part, we want to do it as soon as possible," Ryosei Akazawa said in Washington, declining to comment in detail on his talks.

Japan is subject to the 10% baseline tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on most countries, as well as steeper levies on cars, steel, and aluminum.

Trump has suspended for 90 days so-called reciprocal tariffs on a slew of countries, including Japan which faced a further 24 percent, but imposed them on China.

Akazawa said after talks with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer that he told the US side the tariffs on Japan were "extremely regrettable".

"After explaining Japan's thoughts on the impact on Japanese industry and the expansion of investment and employment in both Japan and the US, I strongly requested that the US review the series of tariff measures," he said.

He said both sides aimed to reach an agreement "as soon as possible," which Trump and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba would announce.

"Second, we will work to schedule the next consultation to be held within this month. And third, we will continue to hold discussions at the working level in addition to the ministerial level," he said.